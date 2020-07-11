It's time for Norway House's popular holiday display.

For the sixth year in a row, Norway House's popular holiday display is back. Gingerbread Wonderland is inspired by a longstanding tradition among Norwegian cities.

It's a community-created gingerbread village featuring familiar structures and scenes from Norway and Minnesota, as well as books and movies. The event was inspired by Bergen's famous annual Gingerbread City.

Norway House will accept structures throughout the exhibit's run. Kids and families, hobbyists and professional bakers are all welcomes to submit their structures.

Three respected Twin Cities food writers: Lee Dean, Nancy Ngo and Sue Zelickson, will determine the “best in show" winners.

Limited tickets are available for in-person visits. The exhibit will be available online on Dec. 6 and judging will take place in early December.