Smack Shack to celebrate Crayfest on Aug. 6

The event started as a way to further Smack Shack's sustainability mission, and to deplete the supply of invasive crayfish in Woman Lake in northern Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Smack Shack is celebrating its annual Crayfest on Saturday Aug. 6 from noon to 7 p.m. in the North Loop of Minneapolis.

The event started as a way to further Smack Shack's sustainability mission, and deplete the invasive crayfish in Woman Lake in northern Minnesota.

Everyone is invited to come and enjoy an all-you-can-eat crayfish boil, burgers and brats, and all-you-can-enjoy beer and Hurricanes, plus live music all for $75.

Tickets are available online at smack-shack.com.

