First ever Small Business Summer Bash happening up north

Mitch Reaume, the CEO of Fight for Something, is here to tell us about the event.

CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — Summer is winding down and up north there's gunna be a party to celebrate the end of the season, while supporting small businesses, and teachers.

The Small Business Summer Bash is Sunday, Aug. 22 at Pinewood in Cambridge. The market opens at 10:30 a.m., and the concert kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

The event is an end of summer party where guests can enjoy a day of drinking, eating and shopping local.

And at the end of the night enjoy an outdoor concert.

Event organizers say 7% of sales from the event will be invested into supporting small businesses, teachers, and local bars and restaurants through their "Teachers are Under-Appreciated Fund.”