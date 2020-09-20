'So Many Goodbyes: An Alzheimer's Journey' will air on KARE 11 Friday

On Friday, Sept. 25, at 6:30 p.m., Karla will share her family’s journey on the KARE 11 special “So Many Goodbyes: An Alzheimer’s Journey.”

MINNEAPOLIS — KARE 11’s Karla Hult prefers “So Many Goodbyes,” each one of them heartbreaking: losing your ability to talk, walk, remember your family.

On Friday, Sept. 25, at 6:30 p.m., Karla will share her family’s journey – one millions of families also know – on the KARE 11 special “So Many Goodbyes: An Alzheimer’s Journey.”



And join Karla right after the show on the KARE 11 Facebook page for a live discussion about the resources available to those dealing with this difficult disease.