Soga Mochi Donut brings Japanese mochi and American doughnuts together

In Japan, these tasty treats are most popularly known as "pon de ring," and one St. Paul shop is introducing them to Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn — Tucked away inside Dragon Star Oriental Foods, Bella Zhan is merging two tasty and distinct treats into one unique combination.

At Soga Mochi Donut, Zhan has combined Japanese mochi and American-style doughnuts into mochi donuts, also most popularly known as "Pon de ring" in Japan. The mochi donuts are made up of eight balls of connected dough that are light and crispy, with a chewy inside, and are perfect for sharing with others.

While studying abroad in Japan, Zhan fell in love with mochi donuts and learned how to make them from professionals before moving back stateside. After two years of preparation, Zhan and her team started making fresh mochi donuts for the state of Minnesota.

Zhan's shop is the number one donut shop in Minnesota that sells mochi donuts and the flavors change every week.

Soga Mochi Donut, which is located at 633 W Minnehaha Ave in St. Paul, is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

