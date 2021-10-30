Making a spooky charcuterie board for Halloween

Providing fun, easy and spooky ways to make up a charcuterie board for Halloween.

Looking for a creative way to spice up your Halloween party?

Lifestyle expert Lindsay Guentzel visited KARE 11 Saturday to give her ghoulish take on Halloween snacking.

In her own words, here's Lindsay's "Char-spookery" recipe:

Ogre Toes -- Dates stuffed with chevre cheese and sliced toasted almonds. Let chevre cheese soften slightly. Mix in green food coloring. Use kitchen shears to slice dates down the middle, about two-thirds the way through the date (leave a portion of the date of the date still attached, like a shell). Stuff with cheese. Place almond in the cheese so that a portion of the sliced nut sticks out of the date like a toenail.

Frankenstein Teeth -- These corn nuts from Trader Joe's are not only delicious (I keep a couple bags in our pantry at all times for hosting) but they fit into the Halloween spirit. They are big and puffy and look just like teeth. Add a fun sign and spooky set-up and they are the perfect Halloween snack to add to your charcuterie board.

Mummy Dogs -- These are a kid-friendly addition to your charcuterie spread. I like using apple chicken sausage. The sweetness of the apples is great because it works well with lots of different dipping sauces. Any ready-to-bake croissant dough will work to wrap the mummy dogs. I'm gluten-free so my options are limited. I made a gluten-free pizza dough to wrap my dogs.