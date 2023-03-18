Spring fashion for men

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — Forget the snow we're thinking spring.. when it comes to what to wear at least.
On KARE 11 Saturday, stylist Jodi Mayers held a fashion show.
Join Jodi anytime on Thursday, March 23rd - Saturday, March 25th between 11-5 p.m. for a J.Hilburn Custom Men's Clothing Spring Trunk Show and receive a complimentary one-on-one spring wardrobe consultation.
Appointments are encouraged.
The show's location is 251 Water Street in Excelsior (inside Luya Shoes).
