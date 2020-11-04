The spring flower show is happening now at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory and you can tour it virtually.

A sure sign of spring is beautiful spring blossoms. The como spring flower show has been a favorite tradition for many, and even though it may look different this year, it's just as beautiful as ever.

This year's spring flower show is made up of orange, blue and purple spring varieties. Over 10,000 bulbs make up the show, which took over 200 hours to put together.

The spring flower show is the most popular of the five flower shows and it's also the most fragrant. The conservatory is kept at 38 degrees each night, but warmed up to 60 during the day, which helps to prolong the flower's beauty.

In the last 100 years the conservatory has been open, there has never been a flower show with no visitors. But with coronavirus concerns and social distancing in place, this years show will have no guests.