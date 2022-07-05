Spring into Uptown for a celebration of diversity

The Uptown Association and Amazing Thailand have come together to throw a multiculture block party.

MINNEAPOLIS — In the heart of Minneapolis' Uptown there's a celebration that is showcasing the area's diverse community through performances, demonstrations, food, art, and activities.

The Uptown Association and Amazing Thailand have come together to throw a multiculture block party called Spring Into Uptown: A Cultural Celebration of Traditions, Food, and Fun.

The free event takes place on Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m at Lake St. and Hennepin Ave.

