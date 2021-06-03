The 2021 Spring Parade of Homes is presented by Housing First Minnesota.

The Twin Cities Parade of Homes continues to be the go-to resource for Twin Cities’ families to see, free of charge, the entire gamut of new homes and neighborhoods available across the region.

The additional time spent at home this past year has changed what homebuyers are looking for in their homes.

This spring, there are 358 homes on the tour open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays from Feb. 27 to March 28, 2021.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken at each home to ensure the experience is safe for all.