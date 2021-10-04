Check out these spring home tips from Family Handyman, plus a hidden TV project included in the May issue.

Family Handyman is one of the oldest and most trusted DIY and home improvement brands in America and it's based right here in the Twin Cities.

They’ve been mentoring homeowners on everything from fixing it up to making it their own for more than 70 years.

Mike Berner, Associate Editor at Family Handyman, shared several tips to help homeowners get ready for spring.

Check your sump pump - Check GFCI outlet, fill the sump basin with water to make sure it turns on, have a back-up pump on hand and replace the battery in a back-up system if needed

Clean out gutters and downspouts

Reseal decks and fences

Check screens on doors and windows

Berner also spoke about a hidden TV project that will be featured in the May issue. It shows readers/viewers how to build sliding doors that hide your TV at the push of a button.

The May issue will hit newsstands around April 20.