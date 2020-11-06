x
St. Paul Farmers' Market opens for the season with COVID-19 safety in mind

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Farmers' Market and several outdoor neighborhood markets are now open for the season, with several more soon to open.

Pam McCarthy-Kern with St. Paul Farmers' Market says all markets are set up with proper COVID-19 safety protocols. 

McCarthy says vendors new to the market this year include Minnebun (maker of savory and sweet steamed buns, each shaped to resemble a panda bear or little pig); Midwest Mushroom; and Zula Juice (fresh-pressed, organic, raw bottled juices). 

Shoppers will find an array of fresh, seasonal produce; meats; cheeses and other dairy products; baked goods; bottled juices; salsa; honey; confections; garden plants, flowers and herbs; and much more. 

Chef Earl's BBQ and other beloved market vendors with fresh-cooked foods are at the markets and now specially package their foods to be eaten off-site as part of the new safety protocols, according to McCarthy.  

For all of the farmers' market locations, please visit: https://www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com/locations 

