St. Paul Farmers' Market opens for the season with COVID-19 safety in mind

Pam McCarthy-Kern with St. Paul Farmers' Market says all markets are set up with proper COVID-19 safety protocols.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Farmers' Market and several outdoor neighborhood markets are now open for the season, with several more soon to open.

McCarthy says vendors new to the market this year include Minnebun (maker of savory and sweet steamed buns, each shaped to resemble a panda bear or little pig); Midwest Mushroom; and Zula Juice (fresh-pressed, organic, raw bottled juices).

Shoppers will find an array of fresh, seasonal produce; meats; cheeses and other dairy products; baked goods; bottled juices; salsa; honey; confections; garden plants, flowers and herbs; and much more.

Chef Earl's BBQ and other beloved market vendors with fresh-cooked foods are at the markets and now specially package their foods to be eaten off-site as part of the new safety protocols, according to McCarthy.