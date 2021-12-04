St. Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show returns to RiverCentre

The St. Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show is welcoming fishing fans back to the St. Paul RiverCentre.
The three-day event features 164 exhibits dedicated to fishing and other winter sports.
Outdoor sports in general surged in the 2020 with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reporting a 10% increase in fishing license sales and a 30% increase in ice shelter licenses.
Anyone interested in learning more about this weekend's event can visit their website.
ST. PAUL ICE FISHING & WINTER SPORTS SHOW SCHEDULE
Friday, Dec. 3
- 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.