This St. Paul restaurant boasts a large patio space and over 100 drinks on tap.

The Gnome, formerly The Happy Gnome, officially opened its doors on Tuesday, Aug. 4 as a modern pub and beer hall experience.

Changes to the St. Paul space, located at 498 Selby Avenue, include an expanded patio with an outdoor bar, redesign to the main floor and a re-imagined beer hall and event space.

The beverage menu will feature over 100 drinks on tap including craft and local beer, wine, cocktails, soda and cold brew coffee.

The chef-driven menu includes items like European roasted and shaved meat, refined sandwiches and unique build-your-own charcuterie boards ans table-side raclette.

One popular menu item is a beef and bone marrow pot pie, complete with house-made ossobuco and roasted vegetables topped with pie crust and a demi glaze. It's served with smashed potatoes or cheesy polenta.

Owners Brian and Sarah Ingram are excited to bring jobs to the St. Paul community. They're also passionate about helping the community. The Gnome will give back to the community via their non-profit, Give Hope, where a minimum of 3 percent of proceeds will go to charitable causes.