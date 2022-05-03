St. Paul's 'The Gnome' rolls out new menu

ST PAUL, Minn. — Chef Brian Ingram, who owns The Gnome Craft Pub in St. Paul, is introducing a new menu that will feature Minnesota comfort foods.
Among the new items will be a triple decker grilled cheese with tomato soup, tater tot hot dish with a twist and a duck stroganoff.
They will also be throwing in some fun "Instagramable" things like gold-encased burgers.
The Gnome (formerly the Happy Gnome) donates 3% of all sales to help feed those in need.
