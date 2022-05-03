x
KARE11 Saturday

St. Paul's 'The Gnome' rolls out new menu

The owners say many of the new featured items will be "ultimate Minnesota comfort foods."

ST PAUL, Minn. — Chef Brian Ingram, who owns The Gnome Craft Pub in St. Paul, is introducing a new menu that will feature Minnesota comfort foods. 

Among the new items will be a triple decker grilled cheese with tomato soup, tater tot hot dish with a twist and a duck stroganoff.

They will also be throwing in some fun "Instagramable" things like gold-encased burgers. 

The Gnome (formerly the Happy Gnome) donates 3% of all sales to help feed those in need. 

