St. Paul's 'The Gnome' rolls out new menu

The owners say many of the new featured items will be "ultimate Minnesota comfort foods."

ST PAUL, Minn. — Chef Brian Ingram, who owns The Gnome Craft Pub in St. Paul, is introducing a new menu that will feature Minnesota comfort foods.

Among the new items will be a triple decker grilled cheese with tomato soup, tater tot hot dish with a twist and a duck stroganoff.

They will also be throwing in some fun "Instagramable" things like gold-encased burgers.

The Gnome (formerly the Happy Gnome) donates 3% of all sales to help feed those in need.

