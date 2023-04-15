Star Gala returns to support kids and families at Children's Minnesota

The fundraising event is Saturday, April 15 at The Depot in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Children’s Minnesota’s Star Gala is one of the biggest nights of the year for the philanthropic community in the Twin Cities. For 2023, the gala will benefit the cancer and blood disorders program at Children’s Minnesota, the largest program of its kind in the Upper Midwest.

Among those raising funds are the gala’s youth ambassadors like Luke Welch. Luke has gone through two bouts of cancer – the first when he was only 2-and-a-half years old. Because he was so young, the cancer and blood disorders team at Children’s Minnesota put him in a clinical trial to minimize the amount of radiation that his still-developing brain received during treatment.

Luke went through daily radiation to the site of the tumor for six weeks along with almost two years of chemotherapy treatments. When Luke finished chemotherapy, the family got the news they’d been hoping for – he was cancer free.

But, when Luke was 15 years old, he started getting really bad headaches. Then one day, he couldn’t get up. An MRI revealed Luke had developed a different type of brain tumor and it was cancerous. It was a radiation-induced cancer.

Thankfully, research made it possible to personalize his chemotherapy treatment to target the specific tumor. After having surgery to remove the tumor, Luke underwent radiation to the site of the tumor followed by 2.5 years of targeted chemotherapy. His last treatment was in August 2019, and he’s been cancer free ever since.

Today, Luke is a sophomore at Bemidji State University. His goal is to become a pediatric oncology nurse at Children’s Minnesota and care for other kids and teens battling cancer.

If you would like to support Luke’s Star Gala fundraising, visit his fundraising page.

The 31st Annual Children's Minnesota Star Gala takes place on Saturday, April 15 at The Depot in Minneapolis. Learn more about the event here.

