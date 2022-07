The ready-to-drink beverages are made with premium vodka, fine bubbles, a squeeze of natural juices and natural flavors.

STILLWATER, Minn. — A Minnesota couple created a new brand of a one-of-a-kind cocktail called STILLY, which is on track to be the drink of the summer.

