Explore Stillwater's ice palace maze.

Nothing says winter like walking through a frozen maze.

Stillwater's ice palace maze is made with over 1,500 ice blocks, and each block weighs about 280 pounds.

The maze includes half a mile of passageways and it lights up at night.

The ice palace maze is sponsored by Explore Minnesota and several other local partners with the hope of bringing more visitors to Stillwater after a difficult 2020.

The ice palace maze is located at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082.