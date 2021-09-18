'Style Edina' fashion event hopes to showcase Edina retailers

Sunday, Sept. 26 will be the fifth year of Style Edina.

EDINA, Minn — Style Edina is back for its 2021 fashion show.

Stylist Jodi Mayers, who hosts and produces the show, visited KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the event and showcase the latest fall fashion trends and styling tips.

Mayers said Style Edina is a partnership between retailers at the Galleria, Southdale Center and 50th & France, as well as more than 30 volunteer models.

Style Edina 2021 is on Sunday, Sept. 26 at The Westin Edina Galleria. It will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with pop-up shopping and a narrated fashion show. Plus, Mayer added, there'll be mimosas. Tickets are available online.