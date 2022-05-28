Summer and date night outfits for men and women

Four models from Scheels, Mizzen & Main, Under Armor, Free People and Tribal appeared on KARE 11 Saturday to showcase some of the latest summer fashions and styles.

MINNEAPOLIS — With Memorial Day just on the horizon, many people's calendars went from barren to jammed-packed, leaving some to wonder what to wear for the sudden surge in activities.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Jodi Mayers of Jodi Mayers & Style Partners in the Twin Cities provided outfit and style ideas for date nights in summer and active summer ideas for men and outdoor concert and wedding guest fashion ideas for women.

Mayers had four models from Scheels, Mizzen & Main, Under Armor, Free People and Tribal to showcase some of the fashions and styles.

