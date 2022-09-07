Summer heat can threaten elderly, those with pre-existing health conditions

Doctor Yader Sandoval explains how summer heat risks heart attacks and heat stroke in the elderly and those with preexisting conditions.

MINNEAPOLIS — With the dog days of summer ahead on the calendar, health experts are warning people about the dangers that the summer heat can pose.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Doctor Yader Sandoval, who is an interventional cardiologist with the Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, explained the threat of heat stroke and heart attack for the elderly and people with preexisting conditions that the summer heat can cause.

