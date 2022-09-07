Summer heat can threaten elderly, those with pre-existing health conditions

MINNEAPOLIS — With the dog days of summer ahead on the calendar, health experts are warning people about the dangers that the summer heat can pose.
During KARE 11 Saturday, Doctor Yader Sandoval, who is an interventional cardiologist with the Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, explained the threat of heat stroke and heart attack for the elderly and people with preexisting conditions that the summer heat can cause.
For more information about heat stroke from Allina Health, click or tap here.
Editor's Note: Watch the video above for more information.
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist: