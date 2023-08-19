3 hidden gems to consider at the movies

Film critic Brian Eggert suggests a trio of films that may not be blockbusters, but are still well worth your time.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — You've likely heard of the big blockbusters taking over movie theaters this summer; many people are even combining two of the biggest, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," into a unlikely double feature known as "Barbenheimer."

But once you've seen all the biggest movies, what's left? Plenty, if you know where to look, according to Tomatometer-approved film critic Brian Eggert.

Here are three recommendations from Brian's reviews for Deep Focus Review.

"Landscape with Invisible Hand"

A blend of coming-of-age drama and fantasy, Eggert says the film works because of its world-building.

"An allegory for how people will sell themselves to corporate overlords to get a big payday, the film is based on a YA book by M.T. Anderson, who specializes in parables about growing up or being trapped within capitalistic systems," Eggert writes in his review. (3.5 out of 4 stars)

"Talk to Me"

A supernatural horror film from Australian twin brothers and YouTube stars Danny and Michael Philippous, which Eggert calls "one of the most satisfying" in recent memory.

"For every five installments in 'The Conjuring' or 'Insidious' franchises that replicate a commercially proven formula without trying anything new, there’s a rare film like 'Talk to Me' that doesn’t feel like it’s breaking the mold, but it feels fresh and vital—like it’s not so much trying to copy a bankable template as tell a good story in a stylish way," Eggert writes in his review. (3.5 out of 4 stars)

"BlackBerry"

As you might have guessed from the title, the film tells the story of the rise and fall of the once-dominant smartphone, in the days before the iPhone.

"(The) script has a zippy, propulsive energy that underscores the homemade quality of the technology and the corrosive ambition that made it a success," Eggert writes in his review. (3.5 out of 4 stars)

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+