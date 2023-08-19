3 hidden gems to consider at the movies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — You've likely heard of the big blockbusters taking over movie theaters this summer; many people are even combining two of the biggest, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," into a unlikely double feature known as "Barbenheimer."
But once you've seen all the biggest movies, what's left? Plenty, if you know where to look, according to Tomatometer-approved film critic Brian Eggert.
Here are three recommendations from Brian's reviews for Deep Focus Review.
"Landscape with Invisible Hand"
A blend of coming-of-age drama and fantasy, Eggert says the film works because of its world-building.
"An allegory for how people will sell themselves to corporate overlords to get a big payday, the film is based on a YA book by M.T. Anderson, who specializes in parables about growing up or being trapped within capitalistic systems," Eggert writes in his review. (3.5 out of 4 stars)
"Talk to Me"
A supernatural horror film from Australian twin brothers and YouTube stars Danny and Michael Philippous, which Eggert calls "one of the most satisfying" in recent memory.
"For every five installments in 'The Conjuring' or 'Insidious' franchises that replicate a commercially proven formula without trying anything new, there’s a rare film like 'Talk to Me' that doesn’t feel like it’s breaking the mold, but it feels fresh and vital—like it’s not so much trying to copy a bankable template as tell a good story in a stylish way," Eggert writes in his review. (3.5 out of 4 stars)
"BlackBerry"
As you might have guessed from the title, the film tells the story of the rise and fall of the once-dominant smartphone, in the days before the iPhone.
"(The) script has a zippy, propulsive energy that underscores the homemade quality of the technology and the corrosive ambition that made it a success," Eggert writes in his review. (3.5 out of 4 stars)
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.