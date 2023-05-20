The most anticipated summer movies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — This summer is expected to be a big one for the box office.
Film critic Brian Eggert joined KARE 11 Saturday to preview the expected blockbusters and big gambles coming soon to a theater near you.
Tent pole releases:
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (6/30)
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning (7/12)
- Disney's Haunted Mansion (7/28)
Big gambles:
- Barbie (7/21)
- Oppenheimer (7/21)
Counter-programming:
- You Hurt My Feelings (5/26)
- Asteroid City (6/16)
