Summer salads with the Salad Slayer

Chef Josh Hedquist joins KARE 11 News Saturday with his favorite summertime salad.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — It's a restaurant that tosses up fun into all its meals.

The Salad Slayer is located at the Potluck Food Hall in Roseville Center.

They slay up local greens from sustainable, urban farms to produce a creative salad experience.

The Salad Slayers prepare a variety of thoughtfully composed salads combined with a build your own option.

Chef Josh Hedquist joins KARE 11 News Saturday with his favorite summertime salad...

Shrimp Power Bowl

Seared shrimp, avocado, spinach, carrot, cucumber, green chickpeas, radish, brown rice, citrus vinaigrette.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: