Summer sauces for grilled dishes

The healthy dining concept is all based around grilled food with three signature sauces: salsa verde, white truffle mayo and Korean BBQ sauce.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Celebrity chef Daniel Green, who has appeared on Food Network and is also a two-time international airline menu curator, has launched his own restaurant for the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

It's a healthy dining concept and all based around grilled food with three signature sauces: salsa verde, white truffle mayo and Korean BBQ sauce.

It's perfect for grilling season and easy to make your own sauces rather than buying them at the store.

Salsa Verde

(makes ½ cup)

1 tablespoon capers

6 tablespoons olive oil

6-8 fresh basil leaves

1 teaspoon Dijon Mustard

1 clove garlic

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh Tarragon

3 tablespoons finely chopped shallots

Blend all without the shallots, mix them in after

Truffle Mayo

Classic homemade mayo, egg yolks but made with white truffle oil, and some white truffle salt, whisk the egg yolks and drizzle in a trickle of oil to get it going, once it starts to emulsify, you can go a little quicker.

Use about 4 egg yolks to ¾ cup oil.

Korean BBQ sauce

(1 cup)

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup maple syrup or honey

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 cloves crushed garlic

1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger

2 tablespoons Korean Gojujang sauce

2 tablespoons sesame oil

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: