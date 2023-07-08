Tips for preparing your summer storm safety plan

Minnesota duo Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding from HGTV's "Renovation 911" share their tips for storm safety.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Summer in Minnesota always brings the potential for severe weather. Is your family prepared in case of a storm?

Minnesota sisters Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding, hosts of the HGTV show "Renovation 911," have responded to hundreds of storm-related home emergencies with their home restoration business. They shared these tips for what to do before, during, and after a storm:

Before a storm

Do you have a family emergency plan and a Storm Preparedness Plan?

Determine a safe place in your home to go to and talk to your family members about this place.

Prepare your Emergency Kit now with essentials. Kirsten and Lindsey recommend this website to buy essentials for your kit.

During a storm

Seek shelter

Stay away from windows and doors

Basements are best and if not a basement, head to an interior room

Stay low to the ground if outside

Move away from your car

Utilize your Emergency Kit

After a storm

Determine if it is safe to exit and walk around your property to see if any damage was done during the storm

If there's visible damage contact your insurance company to determine if you need to file an insurance claim.

