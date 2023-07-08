Tips for preparing your summer storm safety plan

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Summer in Minnesota always brings the potential for severe weather. Is your family prepared in case of a storm?
Minnesota sisters Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding, hosts of the HGTV show "Renovation 911," have responded to hundreds of storm-related home emergencies with their home restoration business. They shared these tips for what to do before, during, and after a storm:
Before a storm
- Do you have a family emergency plan and a Storm Preparedness Plan?
- Determine a safe place in your home to go to and talk to your family members about this place.
- Prepare your Emergency Kit now with essentials. Kirsten and Lindsey recommend this website to buy essentials for your kit.
During a storm
- Seek shelter
- Stay away from windows and doors
- Basements are best and if not a basement, head to an interior room
- Stay low to the ground if outside
- Move away from your car
- Utilize your Emergency Kit
After a storm
- Determine if it is safe to exit and walk around your property to see if any damage was done during the storm
- If there's visible damage contact your insurance company to determine if you need to file an insurance claim.
