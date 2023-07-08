x
Tips for preparing your summer storm safety plan

Minnesota duo Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding from HGTV's "Renovation 911" share their tips for storm safety.
Credit: KARE 11

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Summer in Minnesota always brings the potential for severe weather. Is your family prepared in case of a storm?

Minnesota sisters Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding, hosts of the HGTV show "Renovation 911," have responded to hundreds of storm-related home emergencies with their home restoration business. They shared these tips for what to do before, during, and after a storm:

Before a storm

  • Do you have a family emergency plan and a Storm Preparedness Plan? 
  • Determine a safe place in your home to go to and talk to your family members about this place.
  • Prepare your Emergency Kit now with essentials. Kirsten and Lindsey recommend this website to buy essentials for your kit.

During a storm

  • Seek shelter
  • Stay away from windows and doors 
  • Basements are best and if not a basement, head to an interior room
  • Stay low to the ground if outside
  • Move away from your car
  • Utilize your Emergency Kit 

After a storm

  • Determine if it is safe to exit and walk around your property to see if any damage was done during the storm 
  • If there's visible damage contact your insurance company to determine if you need to file an insurance claim.

   

