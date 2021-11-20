Surdyk's offers drink suggestions for Thanksgiving gatherings

Wayne Roemhildt, a wine consultant at Surdyk's, offers four drink suggestions for your Thanksgiving gathering.

Roemhildt, who is a certified level 2 sommelier, level 2 cicerone and certified master bartender, offers four drink suggestions for your Thanksgiving gathering:

Mr. Brightside Gamay Noir: Acid-driven, food wine that is quite versatile with many dishes on the table.

Yuu Baal "Pechuga" Mezcal, Oaxaca, Mexico: Between the second and third distillation, a turkey breast is hung in the still with fresh fruits and nuts are added.

Wilfred's Aperitif, N/A drink: Makes for an incredible spirit-free Spritz.

Keepsake Cidery, "Sunset", Medium Cider On Aged Fruit, Dundas, MN: Locally made with MN dessert apples.

Surdyk's is also offering Thanksgiving four packs of wine for $47.99 until Nov. 28, and a storewide sale from Nov. 26 to Dec. 12.