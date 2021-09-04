Surly Pizza demonstrates 'I'm Your Daddy' pepperoni pizza

The restaurant, upstairs from Surly Brewing Co., is visiting KARE 11 Saturday to celebrate its upcoming grand reopening.

MINNEAPOLIS — After 10 months of closed oven doors, Surly Pizza Upstairs is reopening on Friday, Sept. 10.

The restaurant, upstairs from Surly Brewing Co., is visiting KARE 11 Saturday to celebrate its grand reopening -- and demonstrate a pepperoni pizza with a twist. The "I'm Your Daddy" pizza, which gets its name from the movie Talladega Nights, is kicked up a notch with a hot honey drizzle.

Surly said its pizzas are the only Twin Cities source of New Haven-style pizza, notable for its thin, charred crust. The reopening will feature favorites like the "I'm Your Daddy," the "Spicoli," and the "Walter White," plus some new creations.