Minnesota adults can fish without an angling or spearing license when if take a child with this weekend.

Ice fishing is the perfect winter activity and now is the perfect time to introduce the activity to a child in your life.

Minnesotans over age 16 can fish or dark-house spear without an angling or spearing license if they take a child younger than 16 fishing or spearing this Saturday, Jan. 16 through Monday, Jan. 18.

Check the NDR's learn to ice fish page for more information about ice fishing. Ice conditions vary and there is no such thing as 100 percent safe ice. Always check local ice conditions before heading out to a lake or river.