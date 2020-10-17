Build your own pizza at home with these kits from Red Rabbit.

Red Rabbit has created a fun activity that families can take part in from the comfort of their own homes. And it will double as their supper.

Take and Make pizza kits are now available at the restaurant's St. Paul location at 788 Grand Avenue. The $30 kit comes with:

fresh dough for two pizzas

red sauce

mozzarella cheese

pepperoni

sausage

black olives

mushrooms

onions

In addition to the new pizza kits, Red Rabbit also has some take and bake meal options. These include chicken parmesan, chicken alfredo, impossible Bolognese, lasagna and spicy salami and cheese or sausage pizza.