Take part in a silent auction or donate to receive a celebrity cookbook.

Taste Fore The Tour event brings together sports fans, chefs, celebrities and restaurants in the fight against hunger.This year's 2nd annual event will be completely virtual.

The event benefits VEAP, a basic needs organization whose programs include access to healthy foods, social services housing stability and supportive services. VEAP is based in Bloomington and serves the Twin Cities area.

For this year's event, a silent auction can be accessed online through July 26. Auction items include a signed Patrick Mahomes helmet, a fishing outing with Ron Sschara, Tiger Woods signed photo collage of his wins and more. All proceeds will go to VEAP.

If you like to cook, donate $30 and you'll receive a cookbook filled with recipes from celebrities including Lindsey Vonn, Laura Schara and Carly and Jason Zucker. $30 will feed someone in need for an entire month.