Taste of the Twin Cities to benefit M Health Fairview's Food is Medicine programs

The program provides access to health food and nutrition education for patients who are experiencing food insecurity.

MINNEAPOLIS — Helping out a good cause can feel even better when doing so tastes good!

Taste of the Twin Cities, which takes place Thursday, March 31 at the U of M's McNamara Alumni Centerm will honor women chefs from top restaurants in the Twin Cities, accomplished Minnesota athletes and key business leaders from across Minnesota. It is described as a "strolling food event" with proceeds going to the M Health Fairview's "Food is Medicine" programs, that provide access to healthy food and nutrition education to patients who are experiencing food insecurity.

Organizers say that not only is providing healthy, culturally relevant food the right thing to do, it helps manage and reduce dangerous chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, supporting preventative health and wellbeing practices.

The event is put on by Hunger Related Events, a non-profit that for 31 years has bee working to address the needs of those experiencing hunger and homelessness, both locally and on a national scale, by raising awareness and money through special events and programs.

To preview the event Chef Jamie Malone visited KARE 11 Saturday to talk about food as medicine, and whip up Pike Quenelles de Brochet, a classical French dish made with Walleye Pike and a Crayfish and Lobster sauce. She also shared a recipe for Cake Salé with Ham and Cheese.

Cake Salé with Ham and Cheese

Ingredients

56 g butter

2 eggs

245 g buttermilk

325 g all purpose flour

2 g baking powder

2 g baking soda

150 g diced ham (or salumi, sobresatta, bacon, anything...)

198 g semi- hard cheese (I like gruyere)

5 g salt

Cooking method

Blend wet ingredients. Separately blend dry ingredients, ham and 170g of the cheese. Mix wet and dry. Butter the walls of a loaf pan and sprinkle remaining cheese on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, roasting once or until the core is. 190* F. Store wrapped in plastic in the fridge.

