Tattersall Distillery shows how to make their pan-seared salmon and wine butter sauce

The distillery opened its second location in River Falls in December and its executive chef joined KARE11 Saturday to show one of their new recipes.

MINNEAPOLIS — After Tattersall Distillery moved its production of spirits over the state line to Wisconsin, the Minneapolis company has opened a restaurant at its second location in River Falls.

On KARE11 Saturday, executive chef Jonathan Newman showed how to cook one of the recipes featured at their new location in Wisconsin. Their full menu at River Falls can be found online here.

According to the company, many of their dishes incorporate some of their 30 all-natural spirits and use locally-sourced meats and ingredients.

Pan-Seared Salmon with Cajun spices, Tattersall Whiskey and wine butter sauce, asparagus

Ingredients:

8oz salmon (one per person)

6oz asparagus (per person)

1 tablespoon butter Splash of white wine

1/4 tablespoon salt

1/4 tablespoon Pepper

1/2 tablespoons garlic powder

1/4 tablespoon Italian seasoning

Sauce (serves 2-4):

1 oz.Tattersall Rye Whiskey

2 oz. white wine

1Lb Salted Butter

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon Pepper

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

For the salmon:

Combine spices and seasoning, and sprinkle both sides of the salmon 1. Add 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat until bubbly Lay salmon skin side down in the pan 3. Add in white wine and slowly baste fish with pan juices on an angle for 1 minute Flip salmon and transfer to oven along with juices Bake for 5 minutes at 400 degrees F

For the sauce:

Cube room temperature butter In a separate pan, add in butter cubes, one at a time over lowest heat possible Slowly whisk in whiskey and wine, alternating with butter until all incorporated. You may have to take sauce on and off the heat so that sauce emulsifies into a creamy whiskey sauce. Stir in seasonings Sauté asparagus in whiskey butter sauce for 4 minutes until tender Serve salmon on top of asparagus and top with sauce

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: