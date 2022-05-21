Technovation gives girls opportunity to build mobile apps

Technovation first arrived in Minnesota in 2014 and is open to all girls between the ages of 10 to 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A 12-week entrepreneurship program is providing girls an opportunity to create a new app that will help solve challenges they see within their community..

Technovation first arrived in Minnesota in 2014 and is open to all girls between the ages of 10 to 18. During the program, which is free for all participants, girls will have the opportunity to work with a team of other girls, mentors and volunteers.

The program ends with the Appapalooza competition where the girls will have the chance to show off their new apps to more than 400 people involved in the tech/science community.

For more information, click here.

Watch more local news: