Thanksgiving centerpieces add color, love to the holiday

The crew at Len Busch Roses believes a holiday centerpiece is one thing that can brighten the mood around your table, and those you love.

Thanksgiving 2020 will be unlike any other, with COVID-19 keeping loved ones and prized traditions apart, or at least at arm's length.

The crew at Len Busch Roses believes a holiday centerpiece is one thing that can brighten the mood around your table, and those you love. Lead floral designer Georgia Edgington visited KARE 11 Saturday to talk about what goes into a top-notch centerpiece, and walked Belinda and Dave through the process of creating one.