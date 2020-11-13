Thanksgiving centerpieces add color, love to the holiday

Thanksgiving 2020 will be unlike any other, with COVID-19 keeping loved ones and prized traditions apart, or at least at arm's length.
The crew at Len Busch Roses believes a holiday centerpiece is one thing that can brighten the mood around your table, and those you love. Lead floral designer Georgia Edgington visited KARE 11 Saturday to talk about what goes into a top-notch centerpiece, and walked Belinda and Dave through the process of creating one.
And it's not only for your home: Edgington says a centerpiece or fresh flowers sent to the home of a family member, or someone in senior care can do wonders for lifting spirits during this unusual year.