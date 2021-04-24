A Minnesota food writer explains how to make simple syrups at home to use in Spring cocktails and mocktails.

Sometimes simple is the way to go.

Food writer and recipe developer Lindsay Guentzel spoke with KARE11 about the art of making simple syrup.

Simple syrups are one part sugar and one part water. The sugar is dissolved into the water and slowly brought to a boil to produce a syrup.

Adding fruit and fresh herbs to simple syrup is a fun and easy way to add a new spin to your favorite drink.

Simple syrup should be stored in an airtight container in the fridge. If you add fruit and fresh herbs, you’ll need to use it in a timely manner.

Guentzel shared a recipe for Blueberry Cardamom Simple Syrup:

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 pint fresh blueberries

1 tbsp whole cardamom (inner seeds)

Directions: In medium saucepan, combine water and sugar. Do not stir. Cover. Over medium to high heat, bring to a low boil (reduce heat to keep at a low boil). Add blueberries. Cover. Once blueberries have started to pop, stir gently. Cover. Allow mixture to continue to boil for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add cardamom. Stir and cover again. Allow mixture to boil for another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Slowly cool syrup in an ice bath. Once syrup has cooled, use mesh colander to filter out blueberries and cardamom. Store in an airtight container and refrigerate.

Lemon Ginger Simple Syrup

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 lemon, juiced

Peeled ginger, thumbnail size

Lemon rind

Directions: In medium saucepan, combine water and sugar. Do not stir. Cover. Over medium to high heat, bring to a low boil (reduce heat to keep at a low boil). Add lemon juice and rind. Cover. Allow mixture to return to a boil. Stir gently. Cover. Allow mixture to continue to boil for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add ginger. Stir and cover again. Allow mixture to boil for another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Slowly cool syrup in an ice bath. Once syrup has cooled, use mesh colander to filter out lemon rind and ginger. Store in an airtight container and refrigerate.

Guentzel suggested mixing .5 oz of the blueberry cardamom simple syrup with 1.5 oz of vodka, soda water and ice to make a violet vodka soda.