Heidi Zimmer, founder of the Wild Rice Retreat, joined the KARE 11 Saturday show to talk about the new arts and wellness resort in Bayfield, Wisconsin.

MINNEAPOLIS — How can you practice self-care this winter?

Well, Wild Rice Retreat founder Heidi Zimmer joined KARE 11 Saturday to share some expert tips on embracing the season by practicing winter wellness.

The Wild Rice Retreat is a new arts and wellness resort in Bayfield, Wisconsin that focuses on writing and reading, restoration, and nourishment.

Guests are welcome year-round.

