Learn about the Young Inventor Challenge and how to enter.

Each fall the Young Inventor Challenge takes place, where kids pitch their toy and games ideas to be licensed and sold at major retailers. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, ChiTAG is hosting a spring edition of the challenge with sponsors including Mattel, Scholastic and ASTRA.

Tiggy Sliwinskin is the 2017 grand prize winner of the Young Inventor Challenge. Her game, Draw Into Crime, was picked up by PlayMonster and is available on their website.

Tiggy can provide some advice for kids who are planning to enter this year.

The challenge is open to kids ages 6-18. You enter by creating an original prototype toy or game. Kids are able to submit their ideas now through June 15. It's free to submit an idea and the winner will be announced July 1.

This is the 14th year of the challenge, in which heavy hitters from top toy companies mentor each entrant.

Not only is it a great activity to get kids' imagination and creations flowing, it is a chance for big names such as Mattel and Scholastic to pick up YOUR child's invention!