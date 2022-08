The Flower Movement is a grassroots effort intended to bring the floral community together.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — This week a nationwide movement is beginning with a goal of spreading positvity and kindness in your community, through the love of flowers and plants. It is called the Flower Movement.

Georgia Edgington from Len Busch Roses joins KARE 11 News Saturday to show us how we can all participate.