Twin Cities PBS has created a documentary detailing this important event.

The history of Minnesota's women's right to vote has been put together in a new documentary. "Citizen" highlights the role that women in Minnesota played in the fight for suffrage over multiple generations.

KARE 11spoke with Daniel Bergin from Twin Cities PBS and Kate Roberts from the Minnesota Historical Society to discuss the history of voting rights for women in Minnesota.

The documentary was put together in honor of the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment.

It looks at tensions between Black and white, native born and immigrant and how the radical and moderate marred the movement. It also looks at how Minnesota’s suffragists mirrored the national effort.

"Citizen" will premiere on Monday, October 5 at 8:00 p.m. on TPT 2.