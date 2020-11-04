How to better take care of your clothes and actually enjoy doing laundry.

Patric Richardson, also known as The Laundry Evangelist, has helped thousands of people in the Twin Cities and across the country take better care of their clothes and actually enjoy doing laundry.

After years of running Laundry Camp at Mall of America, Richardson has compiled all his tips and tricks and put them into a book: Laundry Love, which will be out in September 2020.

Richardson believes that changing your relationship with laundry can also change your life. He has many tips on how to save both time and money while doing this necessary task. He even shares how he makes it fun.