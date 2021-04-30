Former Minneapolis CEO releases new children's book

The legend of Jet the Gerbil could be "the greatest gerbil story ever told."

MINNEAPOLIS — Michael Keller used to hold titles like Pearson's Candy Company CEO and Dairy Queen chief marketing officer.

Now, he's got a new title he'd like to talk about: "The Legend of Jet the Gerbil: Could Be the Greatest Gerbil Story Ever Told."

The Minneapolis author left the corporate life to write children's books. His new book is out on May 2, and the official launch will take place at Wild Rumpus bookstore on Thursday, May 6 at 6 p.m. Sign up for the free event here. Everyone who attends will get a 15% off discount code for the book from Wild Rumpus.

"The Legend of Jet the Gerbil" is the true story of an amazing pet gerbil and his human, Michael. When Michael and his dad are cleaning Jet's tank, something goes terribly wrong - sending them on a fast-paced adventure to rescue Jet.