The Locket Sisters have the perfect gift for Mother's Day or any other special occasion

During KARE 11 Saturday, the owner of The Locket Sisters explained the process she and her team used to make one-of-a-kind heirlooms.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — In northeast Minneapolis, one studio is creating the perfect gift for Mother's Day or any special occasion - a personalized locket.

The Locket Sisters handmakes every locket with care by owner Allyssa Woodford Hughes and her team, which handles everything from printing and sharping images to monitoring the resin to make sure it hardens properly so it can be passed down through the generations.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Hughes explained the process she and her team used to make one-of-a-kind heirlooms and how all orders placed through May 1 will arrive in time for Mother's Day.

For online orders, KARE 11 viewers can get a 15% coupon when they use the code "KARE11" at checkout.

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for more information.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: