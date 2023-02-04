The rodeo is in town!

Catch the riding, roping, bucking and barrel racing at the X this weekend.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Cinch World's Toughest rodeo has taken over the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Over 500 cubic yards of dirt was hauled in by 60 trucks for the big event.

Expect edge-of-your-seat action, eight seconds at a time.

The rodeo will spotlight fan-favorite events: bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding and barrel racing.

Performers include Loop Rawlins, considered one of the most versatile Western performers in the world today. His act of trick roping, whip cracking and fancy gun spinning has thrilled thousands of audiences.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets start at $20 at Ticketmaster.com.

