The secret to mixing custom cocktails

Rachael Perron from Kowalski's visits KARE 11 Saturday to share the fool-proof formula.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Anyone who can remember “211” can make a custom holiday cocktail.

A 211 refers to a simple ratio of the three base components of a sour: two parts liquor, one part something sweet and one part something sour.

Holiday 211

MAKES 1

2 oz. vodka, gin or tequila

1 oz. pomegranate or cranberry juice, or juice blend

1 oz. Kowalski’s Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

½ oz. Kowalski’s Simple Syrup, or to taste

Ice

Lime twist, fresh cranberries or pomegranate seeds, for garnish (optional)

Splash of sparkling wine or tonic (optional)

In a cocktail shaker, combine liquor, juices, simple syrup and ice; shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Pour into a martini or coupe glass; garnish with a lime twist and cranberries or pomegranate seeds.

TASTY TIP:

To rim the glass, mix 2 tablespoons of coarse sugar and the zest of half of a fresh lime together on a rimmed plate. Moisten the rims of glasses with a lime wedge; dip rims in sugar mixture to coat. (Makes enough for two to four glasses.)

