Learn how local company Alora Ambiance got started and first introduced America to the reed diffuser.

Alora Ambiance, a popular home fragrance company, is based right here in Minnesota. However, the story of how the business got started actually began 20 years ago in Italy.

Sisters Annie and Therese Gibbons started Alora in 2000 after spending two years living together in Lake Como, Italy.

While there, the two spent a lot of time traveling and shopping, which led them to a tiny shop where they discovered what would become their signature diffuser.

In 2000, they moved home to their family farm in southern Minnesota where they designed their own diffuser, developed a trio of signature scents and introduced America to a brand new home fragrance category.

By the end of 2000, they'd hand-assembled 8,000 diffusers and landed Alora in 12 boutiques across the country. In 2002, Barneys New York added Alora to their Apothecary line and People Magazine revealed that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt used Alora in their home.

Today, they no longer hand-assemble products on their family farm -- it's now done by hand in St. Paul. They've also expanded the fragrance family to include 15 signature scents and have also added candles to the mix and plan to add hand soaps this fall.

Therese told KARE11 that their experience in Italy, along with their Midwestern values have made Alora what it is today.