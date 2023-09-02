x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

Timberworks Lumberjack show at the state fair

The fast-paced show features men and women competing in single buck saw, obstacle pole, logroll, hot saw and speed climb.
Credit: KARE 11

Climbing, carving, chopping and throwing axes... being a lumberjack or lumberjill is no joke.

But it sure looks like fun.

At the Timberworks Lumberjack show at the state fair, the men and women compete in single buck saw, obstacle pole, logroll, hot saw and speed climb.

You can see the timber athletes in action at the Northwoods Stage off Cooper Street.

Lumberjacks Dave Weatherhead and Chester Isaacson, along with Lumberjill Sarah Hadley, joined KARE 11 Saturday to show off their fast-paced forest skills. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

KARE 11 Saturday | Aug. 26, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out