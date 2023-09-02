Timberworks Lumberjack show at the state fair

The fast-paced show features men and women competing in single buck saw, obstacle pole, logroll, hot saw and speed climb.

Climbing, carving, chopping and throwing axes... being a lumberjack or lumberjill is no joke.

But it sure looks like fun.

You can see the timber athletes in action at the Northwoods Stage off Cooper Street.