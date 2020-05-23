

Rib Rub

2 cups packed light brown sugar

1 cup kosher salt

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup garlic seasoning

1/4 cup chili powder

1/4 cup lemon pepper

1/4 teaspoon onion salt

1/4 cup celery salt

2 tablespoons coarse ground black pepper

2 tablespoons whole celery seeds

1 teaspoon crushed cloves

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1/2 cup Mrs. Dash original blend

1/4 cup salt



Ribs

2 racks (2 pound size) spareribs

1/2 cup Italian salad dressing

1/2 teaspoon coarse ground pepper

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup minced dried onion

1 cup Rib Rub

1 bottle (20 ounce size) Famous Dave's Barbecue Sauce



Directions:



Mix all rub ingredients. Store in an airtight container.



Night before smoking, trim ribs of fat. Place in a large plastic bag and pour in Italian dressing to coat. Remove and wipe dressing off. Sprinkle each rib with pepper and then 1/4 cup of brown sugar and 1/2 cup onion flakes. Wrap each rib in plastic and refrigerate overnight.



The next morning remove from wrap and wipe off ribs. Coat front and back with rib rub and rub into meat.



Using a chimney charcoal starter, get 15 briquettes red hot. Place coals on the end of the grill and 1 pound of green hickory around coals. Use water-soaked hickory chunks if you can't get fresh cut hickory. Keep internal temp of grill at 200 to 255 degrees F. Add more charcoal and hickory chunks every hour as needed. Place ribs bone side down but not directly over hot coals.



After 3 hours, remove ribs from the grill and wrap in aluminum foil. Hold the covered grill at 180 to 200 degrees F for 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until fork tender.



Build a hot bed of coals over the entire bottom of the grill. Place ribs on the grill to add char flavor. When meat becomes bubbly it is done. Slather with BBQ sauce. Let heat caramelize sauce (secret to tender smoky ribs).