Tips for keeping kids busy and entertained during Spring Break

MINNEAPOLIS — For many families across the Twin Cities metro, Spring Break is coming up on the calendar and keeping children busy and entertained during that time can be a challenge for parents and caregivers.

To help with the challenges of having the kids home during Spring Break, childcare expert Laura Davis from College Nannies and Sitters joined KARE 11 Saturday to share a few ideas on how to keep kids busy.

First, Davis explained that parents should keep a few things in mind going into Spring Break. She said parents shouldn't put too much pressure on themselves and they don't have to schedule out every minute of the week off from school.

Davis added that having downtime during Spring Break is key for parents and children and that this is an opportunity to connect with kids and do activities with them.

For games that can be played indoors and outside, depending on the weather, Davis said on Saturday morning that scavenger hunts can be easy and a lot of fun. For a fun science experiment, dancing raisins are a simple and fun science project to do at home.

Davis said that recess games like duck, duck, grey duck or tag are always a fun activity to do during Spring Break.

Families can also spend time together during Spring Break by thinking of their city like a tourist and think of places or neighborhoods they haven't visited or seen in a while, Davis explained.

