Tis the season, Big Rock Creek hosts Christmas in July

Celebrate summer in one of the area's most "merry and bright" settings for a two-day rockin' Independence Day celebration.

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Get ready for Christmas in the middle of summer!

Nearly 1,000 acres in western Wisconsin will be home to the two-day Big Rock Creek's "Christmas in July" event.

Big Rock Creek is a historic venue in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, about 45 minutes from the Twin Cities.

Go to Big Rock Creek's website to see all the information for the two-day event.

